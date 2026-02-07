Left Menu

Teyana Taylor Shines in Directorial Debut 'Get Lite'

Teyana Taylor's first film, 'Get Lite', will hit theatres in April 2027. Starring Storm Reid, the movie follows a dance student finding family in NYC's subways. Taylor’s stellar year includes a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nod. Other notable releases from Paramount are also on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 23:49 IST
Teyana Taylor (Photo/instagram/@teyanataylor). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Teyana Taylor is set to make her directorial debut with 'Get Lite', scheduled for a theatrical release on April 9, 2027, according to Variety. The film centers around a gifted but sheltered dance student who discovers inspiration, love, and family in an unlikely setting: New York City's subway system.

Storm Reid has been cast in the lead role and will also serve as a producer alongside Kenya Barris, Anni Weisband, Robyn Simpson, and Bill Karesh from Offbrnd. The announcement of 'Get Lite' comes during a triumphant period for Taylor following her acclaimed performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another'.

Recently, Taylor clinched a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including the SAG-AFTRA's Actor Awards, BAFTA, and the Academy Awards. Additionally, Taylor earned her first Grammy nomination for her album 'Escape Room'.

In further developments, Paramount Pictures has slated new projects from directors Jonathan Levine and Potsy Ponciroli. David Corenswet will star as John Tuggle, dubbed 'Mr. Irrelevant' of the 1983 NFL draft, in Levine's movie slated for Christmas 2026. Ponciroli's 'The Rescue', featuring Brandon Sklenar and Hassie Harrison, is expected in January 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

