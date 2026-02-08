Tragic Reel: Woman Dies Filming Social Media Stunt

In a tragic turn of events, a 27-year-old woman from Baberu, Uttar Pradesh, lost her life while attempting to recreate a hanging scene for a social media video. The incident unfolded in front of her four-year-old daughter, who had been instructed to record the staging.

According to Circle Officer Saurabh Singh, the woman, identified as Mohini, used a saree to fashion a noose. As she enacted the scene, she lost consciousness, eventually leading to her death. The distressing incident highlights the grave risks associated with filming dangerous content for online fame.

Further investigation revealed that Mohini had been searching for hanging-related content online prior to her attempt. This situation serves as a cautionary tale about the potential hazards of emulating perilous activities seen on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)