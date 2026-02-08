Mariah Carey Stuns with 'Volare' at Milan Cortina Olympics Amid Controversy
Mariah Carey's performance at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony was met with both praise and scrutiny. Singing the Italian classic 'Volare,' Carey impressed many but also sparked criticism over her non-Italian background and potential use of a teleprompter and lip-syncing during the event.
International pop star Mariah Carey captivated audiences at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony with her rendition of the Italian classic 'Volare.'
Her performance, although met with applause, ignited debates as some questioned the choice of a non-Italian singer for this honor and raised suspicions about her use of a teleprompter and potential lip-syncing.
Organizers praised her exceptional delivery, explaining the teleprompter was a supportive tool for non-native speakers, while not addressing lip-sync rumors directly.
