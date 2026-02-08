Mariah Carey Stuns with 'Volare' at Milan Cortina Olympics Amid Controversy

International pop star Mariah Carey captivated audiences at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics opening ceremony with her rendition of the Italian classic 'Volare.'

Her performance, although met with applause, ignited debates as some questioned the choice of a non-Italian singer for this honor and raised suspicions about her use of a teleprompter and potential lip-syncing.

Organizers praised her exceptional delivery, explaining the teleprompter was a supportive tool for non-native speakers, while not addressing lip-sync rumors directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)