Ayushmann Khurrana Stars in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do': Triple the Fun!

Comedy enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', a film that promises uproarious laughs and delightful entertainment. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead character Prajapati Pandey, the movie will premiere in cinemas nationwide on May 15.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, who helmed the 2019 prequel, this film introduces a twist with three female protagonists: Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. The narrative promises 'triple the fun and laughter' as audiences dive back into Pandey's unpredictable world.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra under the banner of T-Series and BR Studios, the movie highlights the creative brilliance of Juno Chopra. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' was initially scheduled for a March 4 release but is now set to captivate audiences this May.

(With inputs from agencies.)