Vikrant Massey Denies 'Ramayana' Casting Rumors

Vikrant Massey has addressed and dismissed recent rumors suggesting he was replaced in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's forthcoming adaptation of 'Ramayana'.

Contrary to media reports, Massey clarified that he was never cast in the big-budget project. Reacting on Instagram, Massey expressed disappointment at the misinformation but also offered his best wishes to the cast and crew involved in the ambitious film set to be released in two parts across upcoming Diwali seasons.

Massey will continue his career with upcoming appearances in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo' alongside Shahid Kapoor, and new streaming projects on Netflix, continuing to mark his presence in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)