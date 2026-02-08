Fadnavis Highlights Jain Teachings at Mahamastakabhishek Mahotsav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underlined the significance of the Jain philosophy of non-violence and compassion at an event in Chandwad tehsil, Nashik district. Speaking during the Mahamastakabhishek Mahotsav at Namokar Tirth, he praised Jain contributions to environmental conservation and animal welfare.

The festival, held from February 6 to 25, celebrates the ancient spiritual tradition of peace and humanity, with roots in the teachings of Jain tirthankars, who are seen as saviours and preachers of righteousness. Fadnavis noted that the Jain community's elevated principles are essential guides for humanity, especially given global environmental challenges.

During his visit, the Chief Minister appreciated the state's role in enhancing infrastructure at the pilgrimage site and acknowledged the Jain community's extensive work in social causes. He also met with organizing committee members and Acharya Muni to discuss further developments.

