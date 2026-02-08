Left Menu

Fadnavis Highlights Jain Teachings at Mahamastakabhishek Mahotsav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the importance of the Jain teachings of non-violence and compassion during an event in Nashik. He praised the Jain community's role in promoting animal welfare and environmental conservation. The state government supports the development of key pilgrimage sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:03 IST
Fadnavis Highlights Jain Teachings at Mahamastakabhishek Mahotsav
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underlined the significance of the Jain philosophy of non-violence and compassion at an event in Chandwad tehsil, Nashik district. Speaking during the Mahamastakabhishek Mahotsav at Namokar Tirth, he praised Jain contributions to environmental conservation and animal welfare.

The festival, held from February 6 to 25, celebrates the ancient spiritual tradition of peace and humanity, with roots in the teachings of Jain tirthankars, who are seen as saviours and preachers of righteousness. Fadnavis noted that the Jain community's elevated principles are essential guides for humanity, especially given global environmental challenges.

During his visit, the Chief Minister appreciated the state's role in enhancing infrastructure at the pilgrimage site and acknowledged the Jain community's extensive work in social causes. He also met with organizing committee members and Acharya Muni to discuss further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
2
Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial Disputes

Israel's Controversial West Bank Policy Shift: A New Chapter in Territorial ...

 Global
3
CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

CICE's Swift Action Recovers Rs 40 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

 India
4
Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

Teachers Protest: Clash with Police Over Demand for Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026