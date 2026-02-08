Left Menu

Tragedy Shadows Joy: Surge at Surajkund Mela Amid Investigations

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela saw a massive surge in attendance on Sunday despite a tragic incident the previous day. A police officer died and several were injured in a swing accident. Authorities closed the swing area for safety checks, as investigations are ongoing. Tourist numbers steadily increased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:56 IST
  • India

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela experienced a spike in attendance on Sunday, despite a tragedy that unfolded the day before, resulting in the death of a police officer. The fair saw about 2,25,000 attendees on Sunday, with additional gates opened to manage the crowds effectively.

The ninth day of the mela began solemnly, honoring Inspector Jagdish Prasad with a two-minute silence. Following Saturday's swing accident that killed Prasad and injured 11 others, authorities closed the swing area for further investigation, citing the incident as a major safety concern.

A Special Investigation Team is probing the fairground accidents under police supervision, and arrests have been made. The fair continues with an emphasis on cultural, craft, and entertainment activities, catering to a huge influx of tourists as Valentine's week approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

