Tragedy Shadows Joy: Surge at Surajkund Mela Amid Investigations

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela experienced a spike in attendance on Sunday, despite a tragedy that unfolded the day before, resulting in the death of a police officer. The fair saw about 2,25,000 attendees on Sunday, with additional gates opened to manage the crowds effectively.

The ninth day of the mela began solemnly, honoring Inspector Jagdish Prasad with a two-minute silence. Following Saturday's swing accident that killed Prasad and injured 11 others, authorities closed the swing area for further investigation, citing the incident as a major safety concern.

A Special Investigation Team is probing the fairground accidents under police supervision, and arrests have been made. The fair continues with an emphasis on cultural, craft, and entertainment activities, catering to a huge influx of tourists as Valentine's week approaches.

