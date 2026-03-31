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Tragic Swing Accident Claims Young Life in Beed

A heartbreaking incident in Maharashtra's Beed district saw a nine-year-old girl, Vrinda Sameer Rudrawar, lose her life in a tragic swing accident. While playing, she became entangled in a swing and was strangled. Despite her family’s prompt response, she was declared dead upon reaching the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:52 IST
Tragic Swing Accident Claims Young Life in Beed
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In a tragic accident, a nine-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Beed district lost her life after becoming entangled in a swing. The incident occurred around 11 am in Majalgaon when Vrinda Sameer Rudrawar was playing on the top floor of her house, family sources reported.

The young girl was attempting to reach the swing while standing on a chair, which unexpectedly slipped, causing her to fall. During the fall, the swing's rope coiled tightly around her neck, leading to strangulation, according to family accounts.

Upon discovering the distressing scene, Vrinda's mother rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. This tragic event has shocked the Majalgaon community, highlighting the critical importance of safety measures for children at play.

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