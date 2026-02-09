Reviving the Legacy of Mir Taqi Mir: A Cultural Renaissance at Chor Bizarre

Renowned 18th-century poet Mir Taqi Mir was honored at a recent Delhi gathering alongside the relaunch of the city's famed restaurant, Chor Bizarre, located in Old Delhi at Hotel Broadway. The celebration marked the launch of Anisur Rahman's book 'Essential Mir,' a tribute to the poet's enduring influence on literary and cultural landscapes.

The event featured poetry readings by Rahman, engaging discussions with members of the Dastangoi Collective, and performances by artists including lyricist Javed Akhtar, actress Shabana Azmi, and vocalist Yusra Naqvi. Their readings and recitations beautifully captured Mir's timeless verses, which continue to resonate with both literature enthusiasts and the broader cultural community.

Chor Bizarre is evolving into a cultural haven, focusing on heritage and artistic dialogue every Friday and hosting heritage walks through Delhi's historic sites every Sunday. Founder Rohit Khattar aims to preserve Delhi's cultural legacy and provide a dynamic space where arts, culture, and culinary experiences converge.