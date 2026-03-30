Delhi Shines as Global Cultural Hub at 2026 Film Festival

Delhi's ambition to become a global cultural hub gets a significant boost with the 2026 Delhi International Film Festival. Cinema's unique power to connect people and offer opportunities for artists took center stage during the event, held at Bharat Mandapam.

Highlighting the festival's importance, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized its role in positioning the city as a leader in global cinema and culture. In agreement, Lieutenant Governor Taranjeet Singh Sandhu described it as a nascent cultural movement that could not only influence Delhi's artistic landscape but also amplify India's presence on the global stage.

The film festival showcased over 125 films from 47 countries, reflecting the broad attraction of international cinema. With Spain as the focus country, the event also fostered collaboration with the Singapore International Film Festival, exemplifying its international reach. Additionally, a new partnership between Delhi Tourism and Prasar Bharati aims to promote film tourism and broadcasting opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)