Rohit Shetty Debunks Rumors: 'Golmaal 5' Not Inspired by 'Do Aur Do Paanch'

Rohit Shetty addresses rumors that 'Golmaal 5' is inspired by the classic film 'Do Aur Do Paanch.' He clarifies these claims as 'factually incorrect' and urges media outlets to avoid spreading unverified news. Shetty warns of potential legal action for inaccurate reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:21 IST
Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5,' rumors have flooded social media suggesting the film draws inspiration from the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor flick 'Do Aur Do Paanch.' Shetty, however, has categorically denied these assertions as 'factually incorrect.'

Through a statement from his team, Shetty labeled such stories as 'misleading' and urged media entities to avoid publishing 'unverified' content about 'Golmaal 5.' The team requested media houses to verify all information with official representatives before publication, warning of strict legal action against perpetuators of false news.

Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' series, which began with 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' in 2006, has been a staple in Indian comedy films. The franchise, featuring stars like Ajay Devgn and Sharman Joshi, has gained immense popularity and continues to draw fans to the theaters nearly two decades after its debut. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

