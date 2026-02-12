Left Menu

UPDATE 3-WhatsApp says Russia tried to fully block service to push state app

State media have dismissed those accusations as false. WhatsApp said the block is Russia's efforts to drive users to a "state-owned surveillance app." "We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected," the company said. When asked if WhatsApp ⁠would ​return in Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry ⁠Peskov told TASS in a video published by the state news agency on Wednesday: "This is again a question of fulfilling the legislation.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 07:18 IST
UPDATE 3-WhatsApp says Russia tried to fully block service to push state app

‌Russia has attempted to "fully block" Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp in the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday, as it promotes home-grown platforms and seeks greater control over its internet space. A simmering dispute with foreign tech providers intensified after ‌Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Russian authorities are pushing a state-backed rival app called 'MAX', which critics claim ‌could be used to track users. State media have dismissed those accusations as false.

WhatsApp said the block is Russia's efforts to drive users to a "state-owned surveillance app." "We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected," the company said.

When asked if WhatsApp ⁠would ​return in Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry ⁠Peskov told TASS in a video published by the state news agency on Wednesday: "This is again a question of fulfilling the legislation. ⁠If the Meta corporation fulfils this and enters into dialogue with Russian authorities, then we have the possibility of reaching ​an agreement." "If the corporation (Meta) sticks to an uncompromising position and, I would say, shows itself unready ⁠to align with Russian legislation, then there is no chance."

The Financial Times previously reported that Russian authorities have removed the secure messaging application, ⁠which has ​about 100 million users, from the equivalent of an online directory run by Roskomnadzor, the state's communications watchdog. Kremlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, Russia began limiting some calls ⁠on WhatsApp and messaging service Telegram, accusing foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud ⁠and terrorism cases. It also ⁠blocked Apple's video-calling app FaceTime in December. Telegram's Russian-born founder Pavel Durov previously said it would remain committed to protecting freedom of speech and user privacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-China trade negotiator met Westinghouse Electric CEO on Tuesday, commerce ministry says

UPDATE 1-China trade negotiator met Westinghouse Electric CEO on Tuesday, co...

 Global
2
Dehradun bizman killing: Two brothers injured in police encounter

Dehradun bizman killing: Two brothers injured in police encounter

 India
3
IDB president says El Salvador to receive $1.3 billion in 2026

IDB president says El Salvador to receive $1.3 billion in 2026

 Global
4
US FTC raises concerns over accusations Apple News favors articles from left-wing outlets

US FTC raises concerns over accusations Apple News favors articles from left...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026