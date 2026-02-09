CBCI Honors Trailblazers with National-Level Awards

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) celebrated remarkable contributions to society by honoring 19 individuals with its prestigious national-level awards on Monday. The awards recognize those who embody Gospel values and significantly contribute to human dignity, justice, and leadership.

Among the distinguished honorees were Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, acknowledged for his public leadership and governance, and Prof David R Syiemlieh, celebrated for his academic and intellectual contributions. Fr Michael Vettickat was recognized for his pastoral service, while Dr A Arokiasamy was commended for his educational and social outreach efforts.

The CBCI statement emphasized that these awards were granted to individuals from diverse vocations, acknowledging their roles in clerical, religious, and lay capacities in shaping society and promoting nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)