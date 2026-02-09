Bad Bunny's Electrifying Salute to Puerto Rico at Super Bowl Halftime

Bad Bunny transformed the Super Bowl halftime show into a celebration of Puerto Rican culture, delivering a dynamic performance at Levi's Stadium. The show marked a historic moment for Latin music on a major American stage, drawing praise for embracing reggaeton and its roots.

Featuring a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga and a tribute from reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee, the performance was not without controversy. President Donald Trump criticized Bad Bunny's involvement, referencing his outspoken views on U.S. immigration policy.

Through colorful vignettes and iconic imagery, Bad Bunny captivated the audience, highlighting Puerto Rican life and showcasing reggaeton's lineage. The Seattle Seahawks ultimately defeated the New England Patriots 29-13.

(With inputs from agencies.)