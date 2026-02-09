Left Menu

Bad Bunny's Electrifying Salute to Puerto Rico at Super Bowl Halftime

Bad Bunny delivered a vibrant Super Bowl halftime show that celebrated Puerto Rican culture and reggaeton. The Latin music icon, criticized by Donald Trump, made history alongside surprise guests like Lady Gaga, while honoring reggaeton pioneers. His performance underscored his cultural heritage and mainstream impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:10 IST
Bad Bunny's Electrifying Salute to Puerto Rico at Super Bowl Halftime
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny transformed the Super Bowl halftime show into a celebration of Puerto Rican culture, delivering a dynamic performance at Levi's Stadium. The show marked a historic moment for Latin music on a major American stage, drawing praise for embracing reggaeton and its roots.

Featuring a surprise appearance by Lady Gaga and a tribute from reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee, the performance was not without controversy. President Donald Trump criticized Bad Bunny's involvement, referencing his outspoken views on U.S. immigration policy.

Through colorful vignettes and iconic imagery, Bad Bunny captivated the audience, highlighting Puerto Rican life and showcasing reggaeton's lineage. The Seattle Seahawks ultimately defeated the New England Patriots 29-13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision: India-Pakistan World Cup Clash On

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision: India-Pakistan World Cup Clash On

 Global
2
Inferno at Iraq's Baiji Refinery Claims Lives, Sparks Concern

Inferno at Iraq's Baiji Refinery Claims Lives, Sparks Concern

 Iraq
3
Middle Eastern Nations Condemn Israel's Settlement Expansion in West Bank

Middle Eastern Nations Condemn Israel's Settlement Expansion in West Bank

 Global
4
Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appeals

Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026