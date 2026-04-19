Blow to Chennai Super Kings as Ayush Mhatre Faces Hamstring Setback
Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre suffers a severe hamstring tear during an IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mhatre, an impact substitute, showed visible discomfort while batting, prompting immediate on-field treatment. Coach Mike Hussey confirmed scans will determine the injury's extent, with recovery possibly taking up to six months.
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Chennai Super Kings faced a significant setback as young batter Ayush Mhatre sustained what seems to be a severe hamstring tear during their IPL clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The 18-year-old player, brought in as an impact substitute, appeared in apparent discomfort, clutching his hamstring after attempting a run. This required immediate medical attention on the field during the team's narrow 10-run defeat to SRH.
Batsman Coach Mike Hussey revealed in the post-match conference that Mhatre's injury is likely serious, necessitating scans that will be conducted soon to understand its full scope. However, Hussey remains optimistic, noting that this misfortune presents an opportunity for other aspiring talents within the CSK squad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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