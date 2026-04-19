AIADMK Leader Criticizes DMK Over Women's Reservation Bill

In a sharp rebuke to the ruling DMK, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the party of opposing the women's reservation bill, which aimed to grant 33% reservation for women. Speaking at a poll rally in Tiruchengode, Palaniswami said the DMK-Congress alliance had blocked the bill.

He emphasized AIADMK's genuine commitment to women's rights and urged voters to hold the DMK accountable. Highlighting the central government's stance, Palaniswami clarified that Tamil Nadu would not suffer with the proposed delimitation, which could potentially boost the state's representation.

Palaniswami also highlighted rising crime rates under the DMK regime and promised electoral reforms if AIADMK returns to power. He pledged improvements in both social welfare and educational sectors, encompassing increased pension schemes for weavers.

(With inputs from agencies.)