Left Menu

Govinda Backs Son Yashvardhan's Upcoming Film Debut with Confidence

Veteran actor Govinda expressed confidence in his son Yashvardhan's acting abilities, emphasizing his technical prowess. Govinda supports his son's career, facilitated learning opportunities, and dismissed personal allegations as he focuses on his family's well-being. Both his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, are stepping into Bollywood careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:29 IST
Govinda Backs Son Yashvardhan's Upcoming Film Debut with Confidence
Govinda with his daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has spoken highly of his son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, expressing confidence in his potential as an actor. Govinda praised his son's strong technical understanding of the craft, stating, "Yash will become a better actor than me. He is technically stronger than me," according to ANI.

Discussing how he is supporting Yashvardhan's future in films, Govinda revealed that renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala provided Yashvardhan a cabin to learn the nuances of filmmaking. When asked about his wife Sunita Ahuja's claims, Govinda mentioned he stepped back from politics to avoid its impact on his family life.

Addressing personal allegations, Govinda chose not to dwell on them, explaining, "I do not want to discuss this topic further. Even answering it feels disrespectful." The actor also touched on his wife's upcoming film debut, humorously noting it would keep her busy.

Earlier, Govinda responded to allegations of extramarital affairs by highlighting his professionalism in the industry. He emphasized his dedication and respect towards female colleagues and his gratitude towards directors, songs, and heroines that contributed to his successful films.

TRENDING

1
The Netherlands' Strategic Victory in T20 World Cup Showdown

The Netherlands' Strategic Victory in T20 World Cup Showdown

 India
2
Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

Crow Deaths Stir Bird Flu Fears in Vedasandur

 India
3
Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

Supreme Court to Review Plea Against Assam CM Over Viral Video Controversy

 India
4
Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026