Govinda Backs Son Yashvardhan's Upcoming Film Debut with Confidence

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda has spoken highly of his son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, expressing confidence in his potential as an actor. Govinda praised his son's strong technical understanding of the craft, stating, "Yash will become a better actor than me. He is technically stronger than me," according to ANI.

Discussing how he is supporting Yashvardhan's future in films, Govinda revealed that renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala provided Yashvardhan a cabin to learn the nuances of filmmaking. When asked about his wife Sunita Ahuja's claims, Govinda mentioned he stepped back from politics to avoid its impact on his family life.

Addressing personal allegations, Govinda chose not to dwell on them, explaining, "I do not want to discuss this topic further. Even answering it feels disrespectful." The actor also touched on his wife's upcoming film debut, humorously noting it would keep her busy.

Earlier, Govinda responded to allegations of extramarital affairs by highlighting his professionalism in the industry. He emphasized his dedication and respect towards female colleagues and his gratitude towards directors, songs, and heroines that contributed to his successful films.