Lux Cozi Hosts Grand Retailers' Meet in Indore, Unites 2000 Retailers
Lux Cozi organized a Grand Retailers' meet in Indore, engaging over 2000 retailers. The event emphasized strengthening retailer ties and growth in Madhya Pradesh. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez attended, boosting brand visibility. Lux Cozi aims to solidify its market presence with an extensive product portfolio and improved retailer collaboration.
Indore—Lux Cozi, a renowned innerwear and premium wear brand in India, successfully hosted its Grand Retailers' Meet in Indore, gathering more than 2000 retailers from Madhya Pradesh. The event highlighted the brand's commitment to deepening relationships with retailers and expanding growth in key central Indian markets.
Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman, and Saket Kumar Todi, Director of Lux Industries Limited, emphasized the importance of strong trade partnerships and long-term engagement with channel retailers. They discussed market opportunities and shifting consumer preferences, reinforcing their growth roadmap. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, the brand ambassador, added star power to the event, engaging retailers and boosting brand presence.
Saket Kumar Todi stressed that Lux Cozi's growth is anchored in its retailer network, especially in responsive markets like Madhya Pradesh. By providing relevant products and efficient supply chains, Lux Cozi is dedicated to empowering partners and achieving sustainable, scalable, and long-term growth. The event reinforced the company's strategy of collaboration to maintain its leadership in innerwear and lifestyle sectors.
