Clash at Campus: SFI Protests at Kerala University Turn Fiery

Tension escalated at Kerala University headquarters on Tuesday as the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest against the Vice Chancellor's decision to deny permission for the university arts festival.

Despite police employing water cannons and setting up barricades, SFI members pressed forward, entering the university premises and raising slogans against the authorities. As the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), the SFI's demonstration gained momentum, marking the second day of their day-and-night protest against Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummel.

The students are not only opposing the halt on the arts festival but also demanding immediate release of pending travel allowances for sports students. SFI leaders criticized the Vice Chancellor for not addressing their concerns, vowing to continue the protest until their demands are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)