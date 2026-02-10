Global Experts Convene to Shape the Future of Education

On February 7th and 8th, the Reliance Foundation hosted its 'Building Flourishing Futures' convening at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School, drawing more than 250 education practitioners from around the globe. This event focused on early childhood and primary education, fostering insightful discussions and knowledge exchange, according to the foundation's press release.

Inspired by the vision of Founder and Chairperson Nita M Ambani, the convening promoted the belief that every child represents a world of possibilities. The second installment of this event underscored the theme 'Meeting Learners Where They Are: From Early Childhood to Primary Education,' stressing the significance of nurturing relationships and emotional safety in early childhood to support lifelong learning and well-being.

Building upon the previous edition's exploration of early childhood education's role in community development, 'Building Flourishing Futures 2026' expanded its scope to include primary education. Esteemed international speakers such as Dr Rebecca Rolland from Harvard University and Prof Marilyn Fleer from Monash University provided diverse insights, enhancing the dialogue on creating inclusive learning ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)