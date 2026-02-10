Rajasthan CM Advocates Revival of Cultural Heritage
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of Rajasthan emphasized the importance of young people embracing the teachings of saints to uphold India's cultural traditions. Speaking at a Kalash Yatra, Sharma highlighted the role of spiritual leaders in guiding society and fostering unity. He encouraged participation in preserving cultural heritage.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the importance of youth adopting the teachings of saints to preserve India's cultural legacy. His remarks came as he flagged off a Kalash Yatra from the Jai Niwas Garden, urging young people to contribute to the continuation of the nation's rich traditions.
Addressing the assembly, Sharma praised the role of spiritual leaders in nurturing 'Sanatan' culture, emphasizing that they guide society towards humanity, service, and harmony. He encouraged young participants to actively engage in promoting and protecting India's cultural richness.
Thousands of women took part in the Kalash Yatra, reflecting wide support for this cultural initiative. Earlier, Sharma offered prayers at the Govind Dev Ji temple, praying for state prosperity. He also engaged with devotees, highlighting a communal spirit of celebration and devotion.
