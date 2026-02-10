Left Menu

Jeremy Comte's 'Paradise' to Dazzle Berlinale's Panorama with Emotional Thrills

Acclaimed director Jeremy Comte's film 'Paradise' premieres at Berlinale 2026. Set in Accra and Quebec, it explores teenage connections amidst a mystery of a missing father. The film is an intriguing blend of drama and thriller, promising an emotional journey with vivid cinematography and a compelling storyline.

Paradise (Photo/Berlinale). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Jeremy Comte, the critically acclaimed director, is set to unveil his latest drama thriller, 'Paradise', at the prestigious Berlinale's Panorama section in 2026. The film weaves an intricate narrative around two teenagers separated by continents, drawn together by the enigma of a missing father, as highlighted in Deadline's exclusive preview.

The intriguing footage, acquired by Deadline, offers glimpses of two adolescents navigating their own worlds filled with joy, challenges, and secrets. Notably, the film's plot is shrouded in mystery, conveyed through a series of artistic montages and succinct character introductions, capturing scenes from both Quebec and Ghana. Comte, celebrated for his Oscar-nominated short 'Fauve', marks his feature debut with this promising tale.

Comte, quoted by Deadline, expressed the intention behind 'Paradise' as an emotional journey structured in three acts—a mystery-laden beginning, a dramatic core, and a thrilling, action-infused finale. The project stars newcomers Joey Boivin-Desmeules and Daniel Atsu Hukporti, with support from a talented team of creatives including cinematographer Olivier Gossot and composer Valentin Hadjadj.

