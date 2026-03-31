Undav's Heroics Lift Germany Over Ghana in Final Moments
Deniz Undav scored an 88th-minute winning goal for Germany against Ghana in a friendly match, enhancing his World Cup selection prospects. Initially benched, Undav's second-half substitute appearance led to a victorious flick over Ghana's keeper. Germany prepares for Group E matches in the upcoming World Cup tournament.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's football forward Deniz Undav made a significant impact with an 88th-minute goal, securing a 2-1 win against Ghana during a friendly match on Monday. The timely score boosts Undav's chance of making it to the World Cup squad. Coach Julian Nagelsmann surprised many by starting the in-form Undav on the bench, after the team's 4-3 victory over Switzerland. However, the VfB Stuttgart striker capitalized on his late-game entry, delivering a thrilling win for the home crowd.
Initially, Germany took the lead through a Kai Havertz penalty during first-half stoppage time. Nick Woltemade, struggling with form at Newcastle, hit the crossbar with a strong header early in the second half. Ghana equalized in the 70th minute with substitute Abdul Fatawu tapping in a goal, following a skillful run and assist from Derrick Koehn.
As the match drew close to the end, teenager Lennart Karl nearly scored in the 86th minute. However, it was the heroics of local favorite Undav, whose name echoed in chants throughout the game, that clinched the win. Germany, aiming for a resurgence on the world stage since their 2014 World Cup triumph, is set to compete in Group E against Ecuador, Curacao, and Ivory Coast in the upcoming tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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