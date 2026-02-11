Left Menu

Suniel Shetty Seeks Divine Blessings After 'Border 2' Triumph

Actor Suniel Shetty visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for blessings following the success of his son Ahan's debut film 'Border 2.' The film, inspired by the 1971 India-Pakistan War, has earned over Rs 257 crore. Shetty expressed gratitude and emphasized his commitment to good work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:57 IST
Suniel Shetty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Suniel Shetty paid a visit to the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, to offer his gratitude following the success of his son Ahan Shetty's debut film, 'Border 2.'

The emotional temple visit comes just 20 days after his last, underscoring its significance for Shetty. He emphasized the personal importance of the visit, mentioning his prayers for good health and continued success.

Inspired by true events from the 1971 India-Pakistan War, 'Border 2' has been a commercial triumph, grossing Rs 257.50 crore in India within days of release. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the Shetty family and the film industry alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

