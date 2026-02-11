Suniel Shetty Seeks Divine Blessings After 'Border 2' Triumph

Actor Suniel Shetty paid a visit to the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, to offer his gratitude following the success of his son Ahan Shetty's debut film, 'Border 2.'

The emotional temple visit comes just 20 days after his last, underscoring its significance for Shetty. He emphasized the personal importance of the visit, mentioning his prayers for good health and continued success.

Inspired by true events from the 1971 India-Pakistan War, 'Border 2' has been a commercial triumph, grossing Rs 257.50 crore in India within days of release. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the Shetty family and the film industry alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)