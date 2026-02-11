Left Menu

The Silver Screen Dreams of Adarsh Gourav

Actor Adarsh Gourav discusses the challenges faced by his film 'Superboys of Malegaon' at the box office, attributing it to the lack of commercial actors. He expresses confidence in the film's future recognition and talks about balancing commercial and niche projects for broader audience engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:41 IST
Actor Adarsh Gourav reflects on the limited box office success of his film 'Superboys of Malegaon', attributing it to the absence of big commercial names. The film, inspired by the lives of amateur filmmakers in Malegaon, explores cinema as an escape from routine life but struggled to attract audiences post-pandemic.

Despite this, Gourav remains optimistic about the film's potential longevity, citing it as a project that will 'age beautifully' over time. He acknowledges the shift in theatrical viewership trends, where either big events or well-known actors attract audiences, noting that films without these elements face more challenges.

While passionate about niche projects, Gourav also engages in commercial cinema to expand his reach. His upcoming film 'Tu Yaa Main', a survival drama involving social media influencers trapped with a crocodile, showcases his versatile acting skills alongside Shanaya Kapoor. Managed by directors like Bejoy Nambiar, the actor balances storytelling depth with audience appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

