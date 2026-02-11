Left Menu

Demi Lovato Postpones Tour for Health: A Message to Fans

Singer Demi Lovato postpones the start of her 'It's Not That Deep Tour' to protect her health. Citing the need for more rest and rehearsal, Lovato cancels several dates but assures fans tickets will be honored or refunded. The tour will now start on April 13 in Orlando.

Demi Lovato (Image source/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Demi Lovato has announced the postponement of her 'It's Not That Deep Tour', with several dates canceled due to health concerns. In a candid social media statement, the singer expressed that she needs to prioritize her well-being after overextending herself during preparations.

Lovato shared her excitement to return to the stage while addressing her fans, the Lovatics. She emphasized the importance of building in more time for rest and rehearsals to ensure a successful tour. This decision affects performances in cities including Charlotte, Nashville, and Las Vegas.

The singer will now commence her tour in Orlando on April 13, instead of April 10. Lovato reassured fans that previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds for canceled shows will be processed automatically, thanking her fans for their unwavering support.

