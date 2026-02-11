Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Return for 'The Mummy 4'

Acclaimed actors Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are on board for the fourth installment of the celebrated 'Mummy' franchise, slated for a 2028 release.

As reported by Variety, the film, directed by the dynamic duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from Radio Silence, will mark its return with a theatrical premiere on May 19, 2028.

Fraser and Weisz will once again portray their memorable characters, adventurer Rick O'Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn O'Connell, stoking anticipation for fans of the initial two blockbuster hits released in 1999 and 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)