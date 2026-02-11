Britney Spears Sells Music Catalogue to Primary Wave: A New Chapter in Pop Royalty

Britney Spears, the renowned pop star, has agreed to sell her music catalogue rights to independent publisher Primary Wave. This new venture represents the latest artist monetization deal, reflecting a trend among prominent musicians.

The entertainment site TMZ, which obtained relevant legal documents, reported that Spears signed the agreement on December 30. The deal is reportedly comparable to Canadian singer Justin Bieber's $200 million agreement with Hipgnosis earlier in 2023. Confirmation came from a person familiar with Spears' situation, although no additional details were disclosed.

Primary Wave, known for representing such iconic figures as Whitney Houston, Prince, and Stevie Nicks, did not comment on the deal. Spears, now free from a 13-year conservatorship that controlled her personal and professional life, joins artists like Sting and Bruce Springsteen in capitalizing on their musical legacies.

