Kishangarh: From Marble Haven to Toxic Tourist Trap

Kishangarh, once celebrated for its exquisite marble and Bani Thani paintings, has transformed into a bustling tourist destination. The all-white marble dumping yard, Asia's largest, is the main attraction, drawing thousands of visitors who mistake it for a snowy landscape. However, the site poses serious environmental and health challenges for local communities.

Residents and environmentalists have raised alarms about marble dust settling on agricultural lands, affecting soil quality and crops like wheat and mustard. Local farmers struggle as the dust interferes with irrigation and reduces crop yields. Health experts warn of respiratory risks due to the airborne particles affecting nearby residents.

Despite these issues, the Kishangarh Marble Association defends the site, highlighting measures like plantation barriers to contain dust. They also transformed the yard into a tourist hub, attracting filmmakers and photographers. Yet, scientific studies and governmental attention point to a critical need for better regulation and environmental safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)