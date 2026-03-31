Kishangarh's Marble Dilemma: A Toxic Tourist Spot or Economic Boon?

In recent years, Kishangarh, formerly renowned for its marble industry, has become a viral hotspot on social media, drawing thousands of tourists to its all-white marble dumping yard. While the scenic allure captivates many, the environmental repercussions are substantial.

Local farmers express alarm over how lingering marble dust adversely affects their crops, reducing yield and threatening their livelihood. They recount struggles to manage dust accumulation on fields, which has led to soil degradation and contamination of water resources.

Despite environmentalists and studies highlighting the toxicity risks, actions remain minimal. While the Kishangarh Marble Association asserts some mitigation measures, the issue brings forward alarming health and ecological concerns requiring immediate governmental attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)