Nalsarovar Bird Census: A Testament to Avian Richness

The Gujarat Forest Department has released the results of a comprehensive bird census at the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary, revealing a thriving avian population. This year, the sanctuary was home to more than 6.42 lakh birds across 270 species, solidifying its global reputation as a premier Ramsar site.

Conducted with precision, the census divided Nalsarovar into 50 survey zones, each monitored by a dedicated team conducting counts every morning and evening. This methodology ensured data accuracy, supported by seasoned enumerators who meticulously verified information to avoid duplication.

This biennial exercise, which includes contributions from bird experts, wildlife enthusiasts, and local guides, emphasizes Nalsarovar's role in bird conservation in India. Its Ramsar designation reflects its ecological value, providing a vital habitat for migratory and resident birds, alongside significant socio-economic benefits for surrounding communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)