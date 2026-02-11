Tragedy Strikes: Wedding Music Dispute Turns Deadly in Gorakhpur
A wedding in Gorakhpur's Harijanpur village turned deadly after a man named Munib Chauhan died following a violent clash over loud music. Police have filed an FIR against five suspects with two in custody, and tensions have gripped the village as authorities work to ensure peace.
In a tragic turn of events, a wedding celebration in Harijanpur, Gorakhpur, became the backdrop for a fatal altercation on Tuesday night.
The disagreement over loud DJ music spiraled into violence, resulting in the death of 24-year-old Munib Chauhan, igniting unrest within the community.
Following a complaint from the victim's sister, the police lodged FIRs against five individuals, apprehending two suspects to unravel the sequence of events as additional forces patrol the village.