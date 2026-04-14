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FIR Filed Against Folk Singer for Obscene Stage Performance

Masoom Sharma, a Haryanvi folk singer, faces charges for using indecent language at a college event in Dehradun. The incident prompted police action after videos went viral. Former CM Harish Rawat called for SOPs for such events to preserve Uttarakhand's cultural integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 00:05 IST
FIR Filed Against Folk Singer for Obscene Stage Performance
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An FIR has been filed against Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma, who allegedly used indecent language during a college event in Dehradun, according to police reports. The event, organized by a student union at DAV Post Graduate College, drew attention due to videos that surfaced on social media.

The complaint was lodged by Pranchal Nauni from the 'Satyam Shivam' student organization, citing that Sharma's language hurt the sentiments of attendees. The police have started an investigation based on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, invoking sections related to obscene acts and intentions to provoke violations of peace.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat expressed concerns about cultural erosion and urged the government to establish clear SOPs for such gatherings. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the event but had left before the incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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