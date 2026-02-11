Bahraini Hip-Hop Sensation Flipperachi Set to Rock Mumbai

Flipperachi, the Bahraini rapper famed for his breakout track 'FA9LA' from the spy film 'Dhurandhar', is set to make his Indian debut with a live concert in Mumbai.

Produced by Eva Live and Zee Live, and powered by Mastercard, the show will take place on March 13 at Phoenix Marketcity. This performance marks the rapper's first appearance in the country as part of his global tour.

Known for his raw lyrics and unique genre-blending sound, Flipperachi expressed his excitement: 'The energy, the people, the culture - it all feels very familiar. This show is going to be loud, emotional, and unforgettable.'

(With inputs from agencies.)