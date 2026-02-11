Surbhi Jyoti Announces Pregnancy with Heartfelt Instagram Post

Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti, renowned for her roles in 'Qubool Hai' and 'Naagin', has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Sumit Suri. On Wednesday, she shared the joyous news through an Instagram post, displaying an adorable photo of baby shoes placed between her and Sumit's legs, captioned, 'Our greatest adventure begins Little Love arriving this June.'

Following the announcement, the couple received a wave of heartfelt congratulations and best wishes from fans and members of the film and TV industry. Esteemed actors such as Mouni Roy and Aashka Goradia expressed their excitement, while Hina Khan sent protective blessings with a series of emojis.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri, who married on October 27, 2024, at the picturesque Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand, are now eagerly awaiting their new journey into parenthood. Surbhi dazzled in a traditional red lehenga complemented by gold jewelry during their wedding, while Sumit donned a pristine white ethnic outfit.