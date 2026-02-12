Left Menu

Soccer-Messi suffers muscle strain, Miami reschedule preseason finale

"His gradual return to training will depend ⁠on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days," ⁠Inter ​Miami said. As a result of the injury, the friendly between Inter Miami and Ecuadorian club ⁠Independiente del Valle, scheduled to be played on Friday at ⁠Juan ⁠Ramon Loubriel Stadium in Puerto Rico, has been postponed to February 26.

Inter Miami's Lionel ​Messi did not participate ​in training on ‌Wednesday due ​to a muscle strain in his left hamstring, with his ‌injury leading to the postponement of what was supposed to be the reigning MLS Cup champions' preseason finale. Inter ‌Miami, who are scheduled to open their ‌MLS campaign on February 21, said the two-time reigning league MVP sustained the injury during a preseason game last weekend ⁠against ​Barcelona Sporting ⁠Club in Ecuador, where he scored but was substituted in ⁠the second half.

Messi underwent additional medical tests that confirmed ​the diagnosis. "His gradual return to training will depend ⁠on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days," ⁠Inter ​Miami said.

As a result of the injury, the friendly between Inter Miami and Ecuadorian club ⁠Independiente del Valle, scheduled to be played on Friday at ⁠Juan ⁠Ramon Loubriel Stadium in Puerto Rico, has been postponed to February 26.

