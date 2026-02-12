Left Menu

US House backs bid to end Canada tariffs in rare rebuke to Trump

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2026 04:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 04:55 IST
​The U.S. ​House of Representatives ‌on Wednesday ​narrowly backed a measure disapproving of ‌President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, a rare rebuke of the ‌president and leaders of ‌his party in the Republican-majority House.

Lawmakers voted 219 to 211 in favor ⁠of ​a ⁠resolution to terminate Trump's use of a ⁠national emergency to put punitive trade ​measures on Canadian goods, sending ⁠the measure to the Senate where ⁠it ​stands a good chance of passage.

However, it is ⁠unlikely to garner enough support ⁠in ⁠Congress to overcome an expected Trump veto.

