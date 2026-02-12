US House backs bid to end Canada tariffs in rare rebuke to Trump
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly backed a measure disapproving of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, a rare rebuke of the president and leaders of his party in the Republican-majority House.
Lawmakers voted 219 to 211 in favor of a resolution to terminate Trump's use of a national emergency to put punitive trade measures on Canadian goods, sending the measure to the Senate where it stands a good chance of passage.
However, it is unlikely to garner enough support in Congress to overcome an expected Trump veto.
