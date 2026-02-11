Left Menu

Youthful Voices: Tribal Youths Connect with Democracy at Delhi Assembly

Nearly 200 youths from Left Wing Extremism-affected tribal districts across India visited the Delhi Assembly as part of the 17th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme. Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized the importance of youth in building a developed nation, encouraging their engagement with democratic institutions to transform vision into reality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:37 IST
Youthful Voices: Tribal Youths Connect with Democracy at Delhi Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 200 youths from districts affected by Left Wing Extremism across five states visited the Delhi Assembly under the 17th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme. These young delegates were welcomed in the Assembly complex where Speaker Vijender Gupta engaged them in conversations about the crucial role of the youth in nation-building.

During his address, Gupta stressed the importance of youth engaging with democratic institutions to transform the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' into a tangible reality. Highlighting their involvement in India's constitutional journey, he noted that young citizens gain a deeper understanding of democracy beyond mere historical context.

The programme included a guided tour of the Assembly, highlighting its significance and history. A documentary on Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian president of the Central Legislative Assembly, was screened. A commemorative book titled 'Shatabdi-Yatra: Veer Vithalbhai Patel' was also presented to enrich the delegates' experience.

TRENDING

1
Leverage Trade Agreements for Export Boost, Urges Piyush Goyal

Leverage Trade Agreements for Export Boost, Urges Piyush Goyal

 India
2
Family Tragedy in Vignana Nagar: Son Arrested for Parents' Murder

Family Tragedy in Vignana Nagar: Son Arrested for Parents' Murder

 India
3
NATO Neighbors Aim to Defuse Maritime Tensions

NATO Neighbors Aim to Defuse Maritime Tensions

 Global
4
Trueledger Eyes Strategic Stake in Silverline Amid AI Platform Launch

Trueledger Eyes Strategic Stake in Silverline Amid AI Platform Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026