Youthful Voices: Tribal Youths Connect with Democracy at Delhi Assembly
Nearly 200 youths from Left Wing Extremism-affected tribal districts across India visited the Delhi Assembly as part of the 17th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme. Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized the importance of youth in building a developed nation, encouraging their engagement with democratic institutions to transform vision into reality.
Nearly 200 youths from districts affected by Left Wing Extremism across five states visited the Delhi Assembly under the 17th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme. These young delegates were welcomed in the Assembly complex where Speaker Vijender Gupta engaged them in conversations about the crucial role of the youth in nation-building.
During his address, Gupta stressed the importance of youth engaging with democratic institutions to transform the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' into a tangible reality. Highlighting their involvement in India's constitutional journey, he noted that young citizens gain a deeper understanding of democracy beyond mere historical context.
The programme included a guided tour of the Assembly, highlighting its significance and history. A documentary on Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian president of the Central Legislative Assembly, was screened. A commemorative book titled 'Shatabdi-Yatra: Veer Vithalbhai Patel' was also presented to enrich the delegates' experience.
