Salman Khan's Unscripted Steps: The Tale Behind 'Munni Badnaam Hui'

In an exclusive interview with ANI, renowned music composer Lalit Pandit fondly reminisced about Salman Khan's vibrant persona while recounting the making of the iconic 'Dabangg' track 'Munni Badnaam Hui'. The song, which starred Malaika Arora, was crafted with Khan's impromptu dance moves, adding a unique flair to the chartbuster.

Lalit Pandit shared that Khan's inspiration for his choreography stemmed not from professional dancers, but from the exuberance of his driver and cook. During the song's recording session, Salman took his team to his farmhouse, where a night of fun by the bonfire ensued, resulting in the actor adopting some of the local steps he observed.

Salman's playful involvement extended beyond dance; he insisted on being part of the song originally intended to be female-centric. His suggestions added depth and humor, transforming the track into a memorable Bollywood sequence. 'Munni Badnaam Hui', written and composed by Lalit Pandit and vocally rendered by Mamta Sharma and Aishwarya Nigam, contributed significantly to the success of the 'Dabangg' franchise, with Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey, earning a dedicated fan following.

(With inputs from agencies.)