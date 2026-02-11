Sinners Breaks Records at 98th Oscars Nominee Luncheon

On Tuesday, February 10, the nominees for the 98th Annual Academy Awards gathered at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles for the traditional nominees luncheon, capturing the moment with the customary class photo.

This year's acting categories boast a diverse array of talent, featuring names such as Emma Stone, Kate Hudson, Jessie Buckley, Renate Reinsve, Rose Byrne, Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Wagner Moura, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amy Madigan, Wunmi Mosaku, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Jacob Elordi, Delroy Lindo, Sean Penn, and Stellan Skarsgard, according to PEOPLE.

'Sinners' has made history by amassing an unprecedented 16 nominations, the highest for any film at the Academy Awards. Notably, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn have both achieved their sixth nominations, while Rose Byrne, Teyana Taylor, Wagner Moura, and Delroy Lindo celebrate their debut nominations in the acting categories. This preparation leads up to the 98th Oscars ceremony, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre. The event will be aired live on ABC and available for streaming on Hulu. (ANI)

