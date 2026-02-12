Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek dies at 48

​James ​Van ‌Der Beek, ​the titular character ‌and star of "Dawson's Creek," died on Wednesday ‌at the age of ‌48 after a battle with cancer, ⁠his ​wife ⁠announced on social media.

"Our ⁠beloved James David ​Van Der Beek passed ⁠peacefully this morning. He met ⁠his ​final days with courage, ⁠faith, and grace," his ⁠wife Kimberly ⁠wrote on Instagram.

