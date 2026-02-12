Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek dies at 48
James Van Der Beek, the titular character and star of "Dawson's Creek," died on Wednesday at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer, his wife announced on social media.
"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," his wife Kimberly wrote on Instagram.
