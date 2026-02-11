Instagram Romance Unravels: Woman's Journey from Promise to Reality
A Jharkhand woman left her family for an Instagram suitor in Andhra Pradesh, only to discover his false claims of wealth. Persuaded by her parents, she agreed to return to her husband and children, with police facilitating her journey back.
A woman from Dumka, Jharkhand, who abandoned her husband and three children, was retrieved by police after leaving for Andhra Pradesh to meet a man she encountered on Instagram, officials reported Wednesday. Her spouse initiated the investigation by filing a missing person's report when she vanished last month.
The woman had traveled to Machilipatnam, only to discover that the individual she intended to settle with was a daily wage worker, contrary to his claims of affluence on social media. Persuaded by her parents, she consented to return, and her husband welcomed her back, said Saraiyahat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajendra Kumar.
Following heated disputes with her husband over her online interactions, local police utilized technical surveillance to locate her in Andhra Pradesh. The revelation of her suitor's actual background led her to initially consider work in a cloth factory there, but family intervention brought her home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
