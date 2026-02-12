Delhi HC seeks reply on Rajpal Yadav's bail plea, next hearing on Monday

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the complainant on Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav's bail application and listed the matter for hearing on February 16, at the request of his counsel. During the hearing, counsel appearing for Yadav informed the Court that he had filed a bail application and requested that the other side be asked to file a response. He submitted that he had been unable to contact the actor and sought time till Monday, assuring the Court that he would work out something by then.

Accepting the request, the bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma directed the complainant to file a reply to the bail application and adjourned the matter to Monday for further consideration. The Court also made strong observations regarding Yadav's conduct, remarking that he had landed in jail because he failed to honour the commitments made earlier before the Court.

While going through the case file, the Court noted that several aspects had emerged and also pointed out that the earlier order had already been challenged before the Supreme Court, which did not grant any relief. The matter will now be taken up on Monday after the reply to the bail plea is filed.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had withdrawn the leniency granted to Yadav in a series of cheque dishonour cases and directed him to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent, observing that he had repeatedly breached undertakings given to the Court regarding payment of settlement amounts. The sentence awarded by the trial court had earlier been suspended to facilitate settlement, but the Court found that the commitments made over time were not honoured, leading to the present proceedings. (ANI)

