Bihar: Bail pleas of Pappu Yadav in multiple cases to be heard on Friday

Yadavs bail pleas were scheduled to be heard around 11 am on Thursday, but he could be present only in the second half due to a bomb threat received by the Patna Civil court that turned out to be hoax, the advocate said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:59 IST
The bail pleas of independent MP Pappu Yadav in multiple cases will be heard by a Patna court on Friday, his lawyer said. Yadav's bail pleas were scheduled to be heard around 11 am on Thursday, but he could be present only in the second half due to a bomb threat received by the Patna Civil court that turned out to be hoax, the advocate said. He was granted bail on Tuesday in a three-decade old forgery case by the court, but was kept in judicial custody in separate cases, including for obstruction of police proceedings. Yadav was arrested on Friday evening from his residence by the Patna Police, after a warrant was issued against him by the MP/MLA court in connection with a 1995 case lodged under Section 467 (forgery of documents) of the IPC. The bail pleas in subsequent cases, which were expected to be heard on Wednesday, were postponed for Thursday due to another bomb threat, which also turned out to be hoax, his lawyer said.

