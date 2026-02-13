Left Menu

Palani temple files FIR against youth for playing Vijay film song over public address system

The administration of the famed Dhandayudhapani Swamy Temple in Palani lodged a formal police complaint following an incident where a youth allegedly played a film song by actor-politician Vijay over the temples public address system, officials said on Friday. Police sources said they are currently tracing the digital footprint of the video to identify the youth and his accomplices.

The administration of the famed Dhandayudhapani Swamy Temple in Palani lodged a formal police complaint following an incident where a youth allegedly played a film song by actor-politician Vijay over the temple's public address system, officials said on Friday. The incident, which took place at the 'Yaanai Paadhai' (Elephant Path) area of the hill shrine, has sparked a row after a video of the act went viral on social media platforms. According to temple sources, the youth gained unauthorised access to the microphone station, typically used for security announcements and broadcasting devotional hymns, during a brief period when staff members were away from the desk. He reportedly connected his mobile phone to the audio console to play the track. The viral footage, which was initially uploaded on Instagram, shows the individual recording the stunt while the high-decibel film music echoes through the temple corridors, contrasting with the traditional devotional atmosphere of the site. Police sources said they are currently tracing the digital footprint of the video to identify the youth and his accomplices. Meanwhile, the temple administration has reportedly ordered an internal inquiry into the security lapse.

