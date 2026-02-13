Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 13 pc YoY in January: SIAM

Aided by continuing robust demand, domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 13 per cent year-on-year to 4,49,616 units in January, industry body SIAM said on Friday. The vehicle dispatches stood at 3,99,386 units in January 2025. Two-wheeler sales rose 26 per cent to 19,25,603 units last month as against 15,26,218 units in January last year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement. Scooter dispatches increased 37 per cent year-on-year to 7,50,580 units while motorcycle wholesales rose 20 per cent year-on-year to 11,26,416 units in January. Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 30 per cent year-on-year to 75,725 units as against 58,167 units in the year-ago period, it added. ''Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers posted their highest-ever sales of January in 2026, with double digit growth, compared to January 2025,'' SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon stated. The new year has begun on a positive note, extending the strong momentum seen in the previous quarter, supported by sustained demand following the GST rate reduction, he added. The initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2026 to strengthen India's manufacturing base, along with existing policy tailwinds, are expected to deliver long-term benefits for the sector and support growth in the medium term, Menon added.

