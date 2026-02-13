UPDATE 1-Germany's Cologne/Bonn airport resumes operations after security incident

Cologne/Bonn ​aiport in western Germany halted ‌operations for several hours on Friday morning following a security incident, affecting ‌thousands of passengers, local media ‌reported.

The stoppage, which caused the evacuation of two passenger terminals' security ⁠areas, ​was ⁠related to a glitch in new security ⁠equipment, regional public broadcaster WDR ​said. Shortly after 9 a.m. (0800 GMT), ⁠planes were starting to take off ⁠again, ​according to the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.

Cologne/Bonn is Germany's sixth-busiest ⁠airport by passengers and a regional ⁠hub ⁠for United Parcel Service.

