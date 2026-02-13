UP joint director suspended over irregularities in Abhyudaya scheme recruitment, probe ordered

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a joint director of the social welfare department after serious irregularities were found in the selection process for course coordinators under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme, according to an official ministry statement issued on Friday. The statement said that Social Welfare Joint Director Sunil Kumar Bisen has been placed under suspension after prima facie evidence of negligence emerged during an inquiry. A departmental probe has also been ordered against him. ''During the suspension period, Bisen will remain attached to the directorate and will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules,'' the statement said. The action follows a confidential complaint received by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare Asim Arun, regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. An inquiry was subsequently conducted, in which the joint director was found responsible, the ministry said. ''No corrupt official would be spared and asserted that strict action would continue to be taken in similar cases in the future,'' the minister noted. Detailing the irregularities, the statement said that the original certificates of candidates were not properly verified with official records. Essential documents related to interviews and selection were missing from departmental files. No records were found to show that the committees constituted to oversee the interview and verification process had carried out the mandated procedures. In some cases, recommendations for selection were allegedly made on the basis of questionable documents, affecting the transparency of the scheme. The complaint, received on October 29, 2025, pertained to alleged irregularities in the outsourcing-based recruitment of coaching Course Coordinators for centres operating across the state under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme. The inquiry revealed that, according to the rules, qualifying for the UP PCS Main Examination was mandatory for the post of course coordinator. However, several candidates who had not cleared the examination were appointed. Of the 69 candidates scrutinised, only 21 were found eligible, the statement added. The department operates CM Abhyuday coaching centres across the state for aspirants of various central and state-level examinations who are being coached free of cost.

