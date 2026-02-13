Left Menu

UP joint director suspended over irregularities in Abhyudaya scheme recruitment, probe ordered

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a joint director of the social welfare department after serious irregularities were found in the selection process for course coordinators under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme, according to an official ministry statement issued on Friday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:40 IST
UP joint director suspended over irregularities in Abhyudaya scheme recruitment, probe ordered
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a joint director of the social welfare department after serious irregularities were found in the selection process for course coordinators under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme, according to an official ministry statement issued on Friday. The statement said that Social Welfare Joint Director Sunil Kumar Bisen has been placed under suspension after prima facie evidence of negligence emerged during an inquiry. A departmental probe has also been ordered against him. ''During the suspension period, Bisen will remain attached to the directorate and will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules,'' the statement said. The action follows a confidential complaint received by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare Asim Arun, regarding alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. An inquiry was subsequently conducted, in which the joint director was found responsible, the ministry said. ''No corrupt official would be spared and asserted that strict action would continue to be taken in similar cases in the future,'' the minister noted. Detailing the irregularities, the statement said that the original certificates of candidates were not properly verified with official records. Essential documents related to interviews and selection were missing from departmental files. No records were found to show that the committees constituted to oversee the interview and verification process had carried out the mandated procedures. In some cases, recommendations for selection were allegedly made on the basis of questionable documents, affecting the transparency of the scheme. The complaint, received on October 29, 2025, pertained to alleged irregularities in the outsourcing-based recruitment of coaching Course Coordinators for centres operating across the state under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Scheme. The inquiry revealed that, according to the rules, qualifying for the UP PCS Main Examination was mandatory for the post of course coordinator. However, several candidates who had not cleared the examination were appointed. Of the 69 candidates scrutinised, only 21 were found eligible, the statement added. The department operates CM Abhyuday coaching centres across the state for aspirants of various central and state-level examinations who are being coached free of cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek meets family of Bengal migrant killed in Maharashtra, seeks justice

Abhishek meets family of Bengal migrant killed in Maharashtra, seeks justice

 India
2
Bengal: Man gets bail in POCSO case after kin agree to marry off now adult survivor with him

Bengal: Man gets bail in POCSO case after kin agree to marry off now adult s...

 India
3
'Lame excuse', says HC on BMC's failure to clear encroachments in Powai

'Lame excuse', says HC on BMC's failure to clear encroachments in Powai

 India
4
Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT reports

Ukraine says US is increasing pressure for a deal as the midterms loom, NYT ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026