Historic Sikh Prayers Resonate at Aitchison College Gurdwara After 76 Years

In an event resonating with historical and emotional significance, Sikh prayers were conducted at Aitchison College's gurdwara in Lahore for the first time since 1947. The sacred service was part of the college's 140th anniversary celebrations.

Dr. Tarunjit Singh Butalia, an honorary envoy of Aitchison College, shared that around 100 people attended the service. He expressed the occasion as nostalgic, with deep personal roots connecting him to his ancestors who prayed at the same venue.

Aitchison College Principal Turab Hussain remarked that the prayer service was a spiritual milestone, enhancing communal harmony. Founded in 1886, the college's gurdwara was completed around 1910, designed by renowned architect Ram Singh, embodying the college's multicultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)