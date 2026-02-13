Left Menu

Historic Sikh Prayers Resonate at Aitchison College Gurdwara After 76 Years

For the first time in nearly 80 years, Sikh prayers were held at Aitchison College's historic gurdwara in Lahore. This event marked the college's 140th anniversary celebration and was a moment of nostalgia for descendants of former Sikh students, symbolizing the continuity and cultural heritage of the institution.

Lahore | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:43 IST
In an event resonating with historical and emotional significance, Sikh prayers were conducted at Aitchison College's gurdwara in Lahore for the first time since 1947. The sacred service was part of the college's 140th anniversary celebrations.

Dr. Tarunjit Singh Butalia, an honorary envoy of Aitchison College, shared that around 100 people attended the service. He expressed the occasion as nostalgic, with deep personal roots connecting him to his ancestors who prayed at the same venue.

Aitchison College Principal Turab Hussain remarked that the prayer service was a spiritual milestone, enhancing communal harmony. Founded in 1886, the college's gurdwara was completed around 1910, designed by renowned architect Ram Singh, embodying the college's multicultural legacy.

