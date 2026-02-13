Left Menu

Pankaj Tripathi Inspires at Delhi University Literature Festival

The Delhi University Literature Festival's second day featured actor Pankaj Tripathi, who emphasized the value of stillness during an interactive session. Additionally, sessions on Urdu storytelling and journalism were held, while cultural performances and a poetry recital closed the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:55 IST
Pankaj Tripathi Inspires at Delhi University Literature Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The second day of Delhi University's Literature Festival was a burst of culture and intellect, featuring the esteemed actor, Pankaj Tripathi. In an enlightening session themed 'Nation First-Unity in Diversity', Tripathi engaged with the audience, discussing the significance of stillness in today's hectic world.

During the session named 'Nautanki', Tripathi likened stillness to a farmer's patient wait for seeds to grow. Addressing Gen Z's innovative spirit, he humbly refrained from offering advice, acknowledging their progressive mindset. He was honored at the event by DU Culture Council, further discussing his interest in politics and cinema.

The festival also showcased a rich session of Dastangoi and explored journalism's essence with TV journalists connecting with eager students. As the day culminated, cultural performances and a poetry recital celebrated diverse artistic expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

 Switzerland
2
United States beat Netherlands by 93 runs to win their T20 World Cup game in Chennai.

United States beat Netherlands by 93 runs to win their T20 World Cup game in...

 Global
3
USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

 Global
4
Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026