Pankaj Tripathi Inspires at Delhi University Literature Festival

The second day of Delhi University's Literature Festival was a burst of culture and intellect, featuring the esteemed actor, Pankaj Tripathi. In an enlightening session themed 'Nation First-Unity in Diversity', Tripathi engaged with the audience, discussing the significance of stillness in today's hectic world.

During the session named 'Nautanki', Tripathi likened stillness to a farmer's patient wait for seeds to grow. Addressing Gen Z's innovative spirit, he humbly refrained from offering advice, acknowledging their progressive mindset. He was honored at the event by DU Culture Council, further discussing his interest in politics and cinema.

The festival also showcased a rich session of Dastangoi and explored journalism's essence with TV journalists connecting with eager students. As the day culminated, cultural performances and a poetry recital celebrated diverse artistic expressions.

